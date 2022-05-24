Hanover police expect 10th Street to reopen Tuesday

(Photo of gutted 10th Street business next to the rooming house)

The Ontario Fire Marshall has concluded their on-site investigation at the scene of last week's rooming house fire in downtown Hanover.

Police Chief Chris Knoll issued a release late Monday night saying a search of the gutted building along with a neighbouring business has found no human remains and no one has been reported missing.

However a number of pets, cats and dogs, did perish in Thursday morning's blaze.

Over the weekend crews worked to demolish the structures and clean up the debris.

Security fencing is also being installed around the fire scene to render it safe.

Chief Knoll expects the downtown core to re open to traffic at some point Tuesday morning.

The owners of the buildings are still working with their insurance companies to determine a dollar value on the loss.

Meanwhile the 45 or so residents have reportedly all been re-homed.

Grey County officials say the evacuation centre at the P&H Centre has been closed.

The Town of Hanover's Emergency Control Group made the decision knowing displaced residents' sheltering needs were being met.

Housing services are providing ongoing accommodation and supports through local motels for displaced residents who have been unable to find other lodging.

Everyone who registered for support following the fire has been offered services.

Anyone who did not register but may need supports is asked to call 2-1-1 for help.

In addition to temporary accommodation, the crisis response team continues to provide several supports to those affected by the fire.

These supports include daily check ins, meals, paramedic support, medication, harm reduction, security, mental health services and others as needed.

Housing services will continue to work with individuals with the goal of finding permanent housing.

Grey County and the Town of Hanover thank all the social service providers and first responders who have assisted with the emergency.

The United Way Bruce Grey has established a disaster relief fund to support victims of the fire. Donations can be made through www.donatetoday.ca by choosing the General Fund and leaving a note to indicate Hanover Fire.

Physical donations of clothing, food and other items are not requested at this time.