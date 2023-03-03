Hanover Police Investigating Suspicious Male

The Hanover Police Service is currently investigating two separate incidents involving a suspicious older male described as having grey hair with grey facial hair, possibly wearing prescription glasses.

The first incident occurred on March 1st 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m. the older male, matching the above description pulled his vehicle over on 13th St., between 9th Ave., and 10th Ave. This male exited his vehicle, approached a youth who was walking home from school and offered him a box of “Pot of Gold” chocolates. The youth did not want to accept the chocolates, however, the older male insisted stating that he was to give them to his Mom.

The second incident occurred on March 2nd 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a male fitting the above noted description, driving a black Volkswagen SUV, believed to be a Tiguan, was observed taking photos of children playing in the backyard of a residence in the area of 14th St., at 9th Ave., in Hanover. The older male took the photos, circled around the block stopping a second and third time, taking more photos before leaving the area. During this incident, the older male did not have any communication with the children.

The Hanover Police Service are actively investigating these incidents to establish if they are linked, while they also look to identify and speak with this older suspicious male. As a reminder, parents are encouraged to speak with their children about street safety and talking with strangers.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477(TIPS).