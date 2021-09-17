Hanover police make arrest in gas station robbery
Hanover Police are just releasing details of an armed robbery earlier this week.
It happened during the early morning hours of Monday, September 13th when police say a masked suspect entered the Pioneer Gas Station on 10th Street and told the clerk he had a gun before demanding cash.
The suspect fled the scene on foot after also stealing some merchandise.
Within minutes of the robbery, Hanover officers responding to the scene located a suspect matching the description found fleeing the area on foot.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Arresting officers located a large knife and the stolen merchandise on the suspect.
The Hanover Police Service has charged 31-year-old Jessy Oakley of Hanover with Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.
Oakley also faces an additional charge of Theft Under $5,000 from a previous theft.
He was held for a bail hearing and later remanded into custody by a Justice of the Peace.
Although these incidents are not common locally, our community and greater communities are not immune to these acts of violence.
This incident should serve as a reminder for area businesses to review their robbery prevention strategies and procedures with their employees to enhance the safety and security of everyone.