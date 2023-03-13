Hanover Police officer charged

On January 3rd 2023, after completing an internal review of an incident that occurred overnight on January 2nd in the Hanover Police Service cellblock, Chief of Police Christopher Knoll ordered a criminal investigation related to the use of force on a person in custody to determine if the level of force used was appropriate in the circumstances.

The Hanover Police Service requested the assistance of the Owen Sound Police Service to conduct the internal criminal investigation that has resulted in the arrest of a Hanover police officer identified as Constable Kelly BREEN.

On March 9th 2023, Constable BREEN, a 25-year member, was arrested and faces the following charges;

Assault with a Weapon

Administering a Noxious Thing

Assault

Breach of Trust by Public officer



He was later released from Owen Sound Police custody with conditions to appear on April 12th 2023, in Walkerton Court to answer to the charges.

During the course of the investigation, Constable BREEN was reassigned to Station duties, however, effective March 9th 2023; he was suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario. Since this matter is currently before the courts, there will be no further information released at this time.