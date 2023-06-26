Hanover Police Officers Receive Provincial Bravery Award

On June 22nd 2023, Constable Regan BILL and Constable Devin PERDUE of the Hanover Police Service received bravery awards presented by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, her Honour, the Honourable Elizabeth DOWDESWELL at an investiture ceremony at Queen’s Park, followed by a reception at the Royal Ontario Museum.

These officers were recognized for their brave actions involving a rooming house fire in downtown Hanover from May of 2022. After spotting the smoke and flames during an early morning patrol, Constable PERDUE and Constable BILL called for the Hanover Fire Department and then entered the burning building with little regard for their own safety. Once inside they started kicking in locked doors, awakening people who were inside and unaware of the fire as fire crews responded.

Lives were saved early that morning by the quick actions of these officers, residents, our Hanover Fire Department and other assisting fire departments. Although several pets died, residents lost possessions and their homes while some businesses were also destroyed, miraculously no human lives were lost.

This Provincial award for Police Bravery is the highest award in Ontario that was first introduced in 1975. Since that time, the Province of Ontario has awarded 315 medals to police officers who have put their own lives in peril to save someone else’s life.

Although the May 2022 Downtown fire was devastating to those impacted, our first responders, town officials and staff, Council, social service agencies, community partners, business community, service clubs, church congregations, other organizations and community members rallied to support those who needed extra help during that difficult time.