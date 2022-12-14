(Hanover Police) Suspect Arrested After an Internal Theft Investigation

The Hanover Police Service has completed a lengthy investigation after receiving a complaint in April 2022 of thefts and frauds from a local business.

The investigation determined a former employee was swindling money totalling over $175,000 from the business where he was employed for several years.

The Hanover Police Service has charged Christopher DEWDNEY, 55, of Owen Sound with 65 criminal charges as follows;

Theft Under $5000 x 47 Theft Over $5000 x 5 Fraud Over $5000 x 5 Forgery x 6 Fraud Under $5000 x 1 Criminal Breach of Trust x 1

The suspect was released from custody after his arrest and scheduled to appear in Walkerton Court on today’s date, December 14, 2022, to answer to his charges.