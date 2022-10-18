HANOVER RESIDENT WINS $100, 000 WITH INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER

Toronto, ON – Karen Ryan of Hanover is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER (Game #2273).

Karen said she is a regular player of INSTANT tickets. “I like playing the word games – but CROSSWORD is my favourite,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The mother of two and grandmother of two said when she uncovered the letter D, she knew that was going to give her a total of six words. “I flipped the ticket over and saw that six words was $100,000. I couldn’t believe it – I had to check again!”

Karen said she doesn’t have any big plans for her win yet. “I want to take some time to decide what to do and let everything sink in. I feel very blessed this happened,” she concluded.

INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.81.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on 2nd Street in Hanover.