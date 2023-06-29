Hanover residents see discoloured water

On June 28th repair work was completed on the transmission watermain from the treatment plant to town, followed by flushing and testing for water clarity.

Over a period of time, discolouration in some areas of the water distribution system was identified.

Staff have been addressing the situation since being made aware.

You can be assured that the water is safe to consume.

If you notice water discolouration, run your cold water to ensure it is clear prior to using appliances, such as washing machines or dishwashers.

Staff will be completing further hydrant flushing to affected areas.

If you have any questions, please contact Ron Cooper, Director of Public Works, 519.364.2780 x 1229.

For afterhours and weekend concerns, please call 519.881.8061