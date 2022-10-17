Hanover Shares Passing of Municipal Staff Member

HANOVER, ON – It is with utmost sadness that the Mayor, council and staff of the Town of Hanover acknowledges the loss of our dear colleague and friend, Don Tedford. Don was a valued 27-year member of Hanover’s senior management team, working as our Director of Development / Chief Building Official. Don has been crucial to the growth of Hanover including but not limited to subdivision, commercial and industrial developments, as well as municipal projects including the Civic Theatre rehabilitation and construction of the Medical Clinic, Civic Centre and P & H Centre.

Recently at the Ontario Building Officials Association (OBOA) Annual Meeting and Training Session (AMTS), Don received an impromptu recognition and standing ovation in honour of him being the longest current standing member in attendance of 47 years. “Don was respected throughout the Province for his building code knowledge that was acquired throughout his decades long career in municipal building work’, shared Mayor Sue Paterson. ‘He was a committed staff member who diligently moved Hanover forward while striving for building and development excellence. Hanover ‘is a good place for us to be’ because of the loyal work of Don.’

Developers with interest in Hanover regularly sited that the service provided by Don and his attention to support an efficient and timely development process heavily influenced their decision to invest in Hanover.

He shared his knowledge, smile and most of all, his effervescent personality that was contagious with those whom he worked and interacted. Although Don, was extremely dedicated to his work, his greatest role was as husband to Donna, father to Drew and Ed and their respective partners and grandfather. Our thoughts are with Don’s family at this difficult time. A full obituary will be available at mightonfuneralhome.ca.

The Hanover Municipal Office will be closed to the public on Thursday, October 20th, except for municipal election voting services only. The Municipal office will be closed 10 am to 12 pm for the funeral service time period. The Hanover Public Library remains open and available for municipal election voting. All other public municipal services offered through the office will not be available on October 20 to allow staff members to attend the funeral service for Don, and mourn this loss to our community. We thank you for your patience and understanding.