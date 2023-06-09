Hanover teen charged in stabbing

(Stock photo)

On June 7th, 2023 at 11:40 p.m., Hanover Police officers were called to the 300 block of 11th Avenue for a report of a stabbing with a male victim bleeding on the sidewalk.

Hanover officers arrived on scene, and found a 30-year-old Hanover man suffering from several stab wounds in serious condition.

Grey County Paramedics transported the victim to the Hanover and District Hospital where he was stabilized and later air lifted to a trauma centre for surgery.

The victim's injuries are listed as serious, potentially life altering but not life threatening.

An 18-year-old Hanover man was identified as the suspect and arrested early this morning, at his residence without incident.

The accused, Lucas BRINDLEY, was remanded into custody at his bail hearing and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Weapons Dangerous to Public Peace.

The investigation determined the males were known to each other and an argument had ensued before the stabbing occurred.

A search of the suspect's residence by officers located evidence that included a knife used in the attack.

The West Grey Police Service assisted with securing several crime scenes, while the Mount Forest Identification Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police completed the forensic examinations.

This investigation remains ongoing and police investigators are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to contact the Hanover Police Service or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce.

