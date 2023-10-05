Hanover turns sod on new fire hall

Photo provided - Mayor Sue Paterson, Deputy Mayor Warren Dickert, Councillor Harold Fleet, Councillor Dave Hocking, Councillor Carol Hudson, Councillor Brandon Koebel, Councillor Susan Sakal, Nelson Dawley – Dawley Engineering, Al Domm – Domm Construction Ltd. They are joined by firehall building committee members, in no particular order - Fire Chief Jeff Dentinger, Director of Building & Planning / CBO Andrew Wilken, CAO Sherri Walden, Director of Corporate Services Chis Walker, Fire Prevention Officer Rob Hagan, Captain Chris Karcher.

Hanover councillors and staff were joined by residents, project contractors, fire and rescue team members Tuesday (Oct. 3) evening at the site of the planned new Hanover net zero firehall to officially break ground on the project.

Mayor Sue Paterson was joined by project representatives for a photo to mark the digging in and start of construction on the $7.5 million firehall project.

“I am excited that construction is starting on our new fire hall that will meet the fire, emergency response, training and education needs of the department to serve our residents for at least the next 50 years”, stated Mayor Paterson. “In addition, with a focus on design, functionality and climate action, the facility is aiming to achieve a net zero carbon footprint, meaning the building will produce as much energy as it uses.”

The new firehall is being built in the Business Park, located in the south east area of Hanover.

It includes renewable energy sources and energy efficient design featuring 4 double equipment bays, drying tower, bunker gear room, universal washroom / shower areas, training room, mezzanine fire and emergency response training amenity space, reception and fire administration areas.

Domm Construction Ltd. was awarded the facility’s construction contract with Dawley Engineering providing design and contract administration for the project.

It is anticipated the new firehall will be ready for use in late 2024.