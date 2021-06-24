Hanover Youth Only COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

A Youth only COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is scheduled for Friday, July 2, at the Hanover P&H Centre Hockey Hub. The clinic runs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Vaccines are by appointment only. The clinic is live on the provincial booking site but only individuals 12-17 years can see this clinic.

This is a first dose vaccine clinic. Youth are eligible to get their second dose 56 days after their first dose.

Youth were the last age group to get vaccine eligibility and that puts them, as a group, behind other age categories in vaccine coverage rates. A clinic specific for their age group will provide a catch-up. The goal is to have all youth in Grey Bruce fully vaccinated, with two doses, in time for return to school in September.