Hanover Youth Only COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

A Youth only COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is scheduled for Friday, July 2, at the Hanover P&H Centre Hockey Hub. The clinic runs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Vaccines are by appointment only. The clinic is live on the provincial booking site but only individuals 12-17 years can see this clinic.

This is a first dose vaccine clinic. Youth are eligible to get their second dose 56 days after their first dose.

Youth were the last age group to get vaccine eligibility and that puts them, as a group, behind other age categories in vaccine coverage rates. A clinic specific for their age group will provide a catch-up. The goal is to have all youth in Grey Bruce fully vaccinated, with two doses, in time for return to school in September.

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 28, 2021

    21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 6 – Saugeen First Nations, , 5 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 Owen Sound 1 – Meaford, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – The Blue Mountains
    COVID-19 Vaccine Hub Volunteers Needed

    With vaccine supply increasing, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is in need of volunteers to staff the Hockey Hub Vaccine Clinic locations across Grey and Bruce Counties If you are already enrolled as a volunteer, we would love to see you back!
    Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule

    In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics.

