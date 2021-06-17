Harrison Park Mile Drive Closed to Complete Trail Improvements

The Mile Drive Trail at Harrison Park will be closed Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18, Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22 for construction to complete the trail upgrade project.

The trail will be open for use Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20.

The capital project addressed drainage issues along the trail will be completed with asphalt resurfacing.

The asphalt surface will provide an accessible surface and add to the City’s accessible trail network.

For more information please contact Adam Parsons, Manager of Parks & Open Space at 519-376-4440 ext. 1221 or email aparsons@owensound.ca.

More information about Parks and Open Spaces in Owen Sound can be found here.

Quick Facts: