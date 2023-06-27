(Harrison Park) Weaver’s Creek Boardwalk Closed for Emergency Repairs
The Weaver’s Creek Boardwalk at Harrison Park (accessible from the Pool Parking area) is temporarily closed for emergency repairs. A section of the Boardwalk has been damaged by a falling tree. All other trails at Harrison Park remain open for public use.
Residents and visitors are asked to avoid this area until the space can be made safe, and the boardwalk can be repaired.
(Owen Sound) Unattended Cooking Fire Contained in 1300 Block of 2nd Avenue WestOwen Sound Fire and Emergency Services were called to a fire in the kitchen of a 2nd Avenue West duplex at 9:00 a.m. this morning. Responding 1st and 2nd alarm crews contained the fire to the kitchen of the two-storey unit.
JOINT RELEASE - OWEN SOUND POLICE AND GREY BRUCE PRIDEThe Owen Sound Police Criminal Investigations Branch has launched a priority investigation into the source of these letters and investigators are currently in contact with a number of victims who have brought them forward to our attention.
Updated Closure Information for Durham Emergency Department over Canada Day WeekendPlease note the updated emergency department closure information for the Durham hospital over the Canada Day holiday weekend (changes underlined):
Automated External Defibrillator in Sauble BeachSouth Bruce Peninsula would like to thank the Sauble Beach District Lions Club for donating an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device for the Sauble Beach Town Square.
City Begins Removing Emerald Ash Borer Infested Trees in Inner Harbour AreaIn total, 1,092 ash trees are currently identified for removal over the next ten years, starting with trees in public areas presenting with the most advanced EAB infestation symptoms.
GBPH advising residents of Special Air Quality Statement for Grey-BruceSmoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec are expected to cause the air quality in Grey-Bruce to deteriorate for a second time this month, prompting Environment & Climate Change Canada to issue a Special Air Quality Statement for the area.
Recycling changes coming to Owen SoundCity officials say it won't have any impact on residents
Owen Sound restaurant gets hit with theftsThe European Bakery is reporting another theft - this time from inside the restaurant
Train for North Shore Park in Port Elgin sidelinedSaugeen Shores decides not to move forward with train proposal