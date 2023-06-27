iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

(Harrison Park) Weaver’s Creek Boardwalk Closed for Emergency Repairs  

CJOS Owen Sound Logo

 

The Weaver’s Creek Boardwalk at Harrison Park (accessible from the Pool Parking area) is temporarily closed for emergency repairs.  A section of the Boardwalk has been damaged by a falling tree.  All other trails at Harrison Park remain open for public use.

Residents and visitors are asked to avoid this area until the space can be made safe, and the boardwalk can be repaired.   

12

The music you just can't quit