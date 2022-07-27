HARRY THEDE HONOURED WITH $75,000 DONATION TO LAMONT SPORTS PARK 

Saugeen Shores, ON; The Lamont Sports Park Illuminating Dreams Fundraising Campaign is pleased and honoured to receive a $75,000 donation in the name of former Saugeen Township Reeve Harry Thede. The gift means the campaign will name the park’s future youth fastball diamond as, “The Harry Thede Field.”

“We are deeply grateful for this generous contribution,” says Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “Harry Thede was a well-respected Reeve, as well as Warden of Bruce County. It is fitting that his name is memorialized at this world-class facility.”

“Harry and I served on the Port Elgin Cenotaph Committee for over ten years,” says Vice Deputy Mayor and Committee Co-Chair Mike Myatt. “I got to know Harry and I became aware of the extraordinary contributions he made to local politics and to our community. I also know that Harry’s family is very proud that his name will remain for a lifetime on one of the new youth diamonds.”

“Harry was a fixture in the Lakeview Park bleachers for decades,” says Co-Chair Rob Stanley. “This generous and thoughtful donation is a fitting tribute to his passion for fastball and honours a great community statesman.”

This donation completes the naming of all the park’s nine elements. The campaign is now asking the public to help raise $50,000 for two batting cages and a storage facility for minor baseball. Those who wish to donate can go to www.saugeenshores.ca/lamontsportsparkdonations/.

Phase One of the park is set to open in May 2023. The Town has hired a Prime Consultant to design and build Phase Two, consisting of two youth ball diamonds, as well as an accessible playground.