Have Your Say on Short Term Rentals in Owen Sound

The City of Owen Sound is requesting community input on short term rentals (STRs) in Owen Sound. Citizens, visitors, and STR operators (including Bed and Breakfasts) are invited to complete a survey and provide feedback until June 25, 2023.

The survey, frequently asked questions, and next-step information is available through the City’s online engagement platform at OurCity.OwenSound.ca/STRs. The survey is also available, either in paper format or by using a tablet, at the City Hall service counter.

The City of Owen Sound does not currently licence STRs. The survey seeks input on the impacts of STRs and the options presented to the Corporate Services Committee through Staff Report CR-23-045. Survey responses will be included in the report being presented to the Corporate Services Committee on July 13, 2023.