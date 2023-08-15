Have Your Say on the Harrison Park Master Plan!  

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Owen Sound is looking for community input for the update to the Harrison Park Master Plan. Citizens and visitors are invited to complete the online survey and provide feedback until Monday, September 11, 2023.



The Harrison Park Master Plan is now 21 years old. Many of the recommendations have been implemented since it was adopted, and it is a great time to review and update the Harrison Park Master Plan.



The 2023 Harrison Park Master Plan process is being conducted in-house using existing staff resources. A consultant will be retained to assist with the detailed recommendations around the bird sanctuary and waterfowl area.



The survey, supporting documents, and next-step information are available through the City’s online engagement platform at OurCity.OwenSound.ca/Harrison-Park-Master-Plan. The survey is also available, either in paper format or by scanning a QR Code, at the City Hall service counter.

In addition to the survey, the following public engagement sessions will be occurring at the Community Centre at Harrison Park:

Thursday, August 24 – 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 7 – 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Monday, September 11 – 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Adam Parsons, Manager of Parks and Open Space, at 519-376-4440 ext. 1221 or email aparsons@owensound.ca

Quick Facts:

· Harrison Park is the largest park in the City of Owen Sound, consisting of 45 hectares of land, equalling almost 2 per cent of the City’s total land area. Harrison Park was designated as a Cultural Heritage Landscape in 2013.

· In 1912, the City acquired that Park from John Harrison for $5,000.

· The Harrison Park Master Plan was last completed in 2002 and is now currently seeking public consultation for an updated plan.