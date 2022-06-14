Health unit requests public assistance in dog biting incident

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in Sauble Beach on Sunday, June 12.

Just after 3:30 pm a woman was bitten on the finger by a dog while letting it smell her hand.

The incident took place in front of Steel N Ink on Main Street.

The dog, which appeared to be a small/young Bullmastiff-type breed and was brindle in colour, was being walked by a woman who is believed to be in her 20s with blonde hair.

The woman was later accompanied by two older men.

Grey Bruce Health Unit staff needs to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies.

By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext. 1364.