May 18, 2023: Heather Little Surpasses $50,000 Goal for 50th Chemo Treatment.

After 2.5 years of treatment Heather Little decided she wanted to celebrate her 50th chemo treatment in a big way. “I immediately thought of my fundraising and thought, how exciting would it be to hit my goal of raising $50k for the Oncology Unit in Owen Sound for my 50th chemo treatment? $50k for 50 treatments!” exclaimed Heather.



Heather put the idea out to her #HeatherStrong community noting that she needed $8,000 more to reach her goal. The #HeatherStrong community showed up in force! Their support has been unwavering for every step of her journey. With their help Heather was able to celebrate her 50th chemo treatment with a staggering new total of $63,874.36! She also had a chance to share this new total with Dr. Sandhu.



“I am SO proud and excited to announce that the #HeatherStrong community has done it again, knocked my socks completely off, and surpassed the goal with flying colours,” Heather stated excitedly. “Helping Dr. Sandhu and all the staff in the unit, by letting them help others, is truly the best way I can say thank you.”



With this incredible milestone, Heather and her supporters will receive a plaque displayed in the Oncology Department in recognition of the comfort and care their donations will bring patients in Owen Sound.



Heather has driven these results by telling her story, selling #HeatherStrong merchandise, and organizing events for friends and family. Heather has also been a big part of the successful Radio for Oncology the past two years.

“On behalf of the Oncology Department and the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Heather, her family and the #HeatherStrong community. Their love of Heather and dedication to supporting local cancer care is simply inspiring.” Amy McKinnon, CEO Owen Sound Regional Hospital Regional Foundation.



You can follow Heather’s ongoing journey on her blog at www.HeatherStrong.ca.