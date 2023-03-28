Heavy police presence in Markdale over

Grey Bruce OPP have taken an individual into custody after blocking access to a street in Markdale Tuesday morning.

At approximately 3:15 am, OPP responded to a disturbance in the area of Main Street West near Centre Street and Wellington Avenue.

At 8am one person was taken into police custody.

Members from the West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine team also attended.

The area has been re opened and the Grey Bruce OPP would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation.