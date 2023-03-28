Heavy police presence in Markdale over
Grey Bruce OPP have taken an individual into custody after blocking access to a street in Markdale Tuesday morning.
At approximately 3:15 am, OPP responded to a disturbance in the area of Main Street West near Centre Street and Wellington Avenue.
At 8am one person was taken into police custody.
Members from the West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine team also attended.
The area has been re opened and the Grey Bruce OPP would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation.
-
Public Invited to Holocaust Remembrance Day Programme at Beth Ezekiel SynagogueOwen Sound’s Beth Ezekiel Synagogue will host a public observance of Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day – on Sunday April 16 at 1:00 pm
-
Public Health issues alert following two recent fatal overdoses in Grey-BruceGrey Bruce Public Health is warning people who use unregulated street drugs that they are at significant risk of experiencing an overdose/poisoning due to the local supply containing potentially toxic substances, including the highly potent opioid fentanyl.
-
(Update) STORY BOOK PARK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATIONInvestigators Seeking Public Assistance, Victim Identified
-
2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days and Times in Bruce CountyResidents of Bruce County are encouraged to remove hazardous waste materials from their homes, garages, and basements and dispose of them in an environmentally safe manner. To assist with this cleanup effort, Bruce County will be hosting thirteen Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in designated locations across the County in 2023
-
SOUTH BRUCE OPP IS SEEKING YOUR HELP TO FIND CHANTALThe South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking your help to locate a 31-year old woman from the Municipality of Brockton.
-
Two women charged with drug trafficking in Port ElginPolice say one of the suspects was charged a few weeks ago in separate incident
-
STORY BOOK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATIONGrey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police began a death investigation, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch in the Municipality of Meaford.
-
PROVINCIAL WEAPONS ENFORCEMENT UNIT SEIZES FIREARMS IN SAUGEEN SHORESThe Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) has seized firearms and laid charges in Saugeen Shores.
-
"We Remember Them" event happening Saturday in Owen SoundEvent raises awareness and also honours opioid overdose victims