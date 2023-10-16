Helicopter crash in Collingwood

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a helicopter crash this morning in the Town of Collingwood.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. this morning, OPP officers along with the Collingwood Fire Department and EMS responded to reports of a helicopter crash near Mariners Haven in Collingwood.

At scene, emergency services located a helicopter which was on land, sitting next to a residence and both appeared to have some damage as a result of a hard landing. The pilot, and lone occupant of the aircraft, was attended to by EMS and later transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

OPP have now completed their investigation and the scene was released to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for further investigation.

