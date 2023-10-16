iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Helicopter crash in Collingwood

Two people were charged with drugs and weapons offences by Collingwood OPP on Nov. 2, 2022. Nov. 8, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a helicopter crash this morning in the Town of Collingwood. 
Shortly before 10:00 a.m. this morning, OPP officers along with the Collingwood Fire Department and EMS responded to reports of a helicopter crash near Mariners Haven in Collingwood. 
At scene, emergency services located a helicopter which was on land, sitting next to a residence and both appeared to have some damage as a result of a hard landing. The pilot, and lone occupant of the aircraft, was attended to by EMS and later transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. 
OPP have now completed their investigation and the scene was released to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for further investigation. 
 

12

The music you just can't quit