Historic land claim dispute goes in favour of Saugeen First Nation

Story by Scott Miller - CTV London

It appears the ownership of one of Ontario’s most famous beaches is changing hands.

In a landmark decision, an Ontario Superior Court of Justice has decided that the Saugeen First Nation are the rightful owners to a very valuable 2.5 km stretch of Sauble Beach shoreline, stretching north of Sauble Beach’s iconic sign.

“Simply put, the court has confirmed the entire beach belongs to the Saugeen First Nation, and always has,” says Chief Conrad Ritchie. “The court has also ruled that the federal government violated our rights under Treaty 72 by failing to preserve the entirety of our reserve after we signed the Treaty in 1854.”

In 1995, the Saugeen First Nation laid claim to a stretch of Sauble Beach’s shoreline, encompassing the most-used and popular section of Sauble Beach’s waterfront that sees over 400,000 tourists each summer.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula claims they own that stretch of beach, and fought the claim for decades, turning down a 2014 mediated settlement that led to a six-month long trial in early 2022.

“I’m actually pleased with it. I did spend a lot of time researching the case, and I think justice was served today,” says Sauble Beach business owner Tom Laforme.

Previous Saugeen First Nation chiefs have re-iterated, if they were to win this land dispute, that public access would remain at Sauble Beach and beach goers would notice little to no difference.

“I don’t know much about the land dispute, but I hope it stays the same,” says Sauble Beach beach-goer, Kaitlin Buckland.

“It’ll just remain the same, I believe. I think as long as people take care of the land, you know it is the freshest water in the world, right,” says Saugeen First Nation member Daryl Ritchie.

The Saugeen First Nation already owns and operates a section of Sauble Beach stretching south of Sauble’s iconic sign.

“I think they deserve to make money off the beach, just like private landowners make money now. The town is charging $30 to park, so hopefully the town and the Saugeen First Nation can come to an (agreement) to share that revenue,” says Laforme.

Parking revenues from the town-owned section of the beach raise nearly $1 million every summer. The Town of South Bruce Peninsula had this to say about Tuesday’s decision as they consider whether to appeal or not.

“This is a complex issue that requires time to formalize a position. Council understands how important this issue is to the Town and thanks all residents in advance, for their patience,” says Mayor Garry Michi.

“This has been a long fight, over many decades, but the hard work by leadership and our people has paid off, and we have achieved a huge victory that we should all celebrate together,” says Chief Ritchie.

A further court proceeding will determine potential damages owed to the Saugeen First Nation for breaking the 1854 Treaty that was supposed to keep Sauble Beach’s shoreline under their stewardship.





Iconic sign in Sauble Beach, Ont. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)