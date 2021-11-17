Holiday Magic in the River District

The Holiday Magic event will run from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and includes buskers, outdoor seating, an illusionist, warming stations, photos with Santa, contests, giveaways, with specials and sales at many River District businesses.

The River District will be hosting the Coca-Cola Canada Holiday Truck Tour behind City Hall after the parade.

This is the first time this truck has been in Canada since 1995 and a first for Owen Sound.

The Honey Hammers will take the Farmers’ Market stage following the opening of the Festival of Northern Lights to close out the evening.

2nd Avenue East will be closed to vehicular traffic between 8th Street East and 11th Street East starting at 1 p.m. for festivities.

All streets will remain open except for the duration of the Santa Claus Parade which takes to the street at 5 p.m. Alternative free parking can be located on the City of Owen Sound website.

This year the River District’s Holiday Magic event, the Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade, and the Festival of Northern Lights are working together to bring Owen Sound an all-in-one family kick-off to the holidays.

All visitors to the River District are asked to follow current Covid-19 protocols including using hand sanitizer, practicing physical distancing, and wearing masks while inside a building or when physical distancing is not possible.

All visitors are asked to tag @RiverDistrictOS on social media and use #HolidayMagicOS. For further details leading up to the event visit @RiverDistrictOS and the Holiday Magic event page.

