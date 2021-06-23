HOLLAND CENTRE RESIDENT WINS $500,000 WITH INSTANT PLINKO

Toronto, ON – Michael Carefoot of Holland Centre is celebrating after winning $500,000 with INSTANT PLINKO (Game #2215)!

Michael, a 63-year-old welder, says this is his first big win and he enjoys playing INSTANT PLINKO and CASH FOR LIFE. "I'll continue to play the lottery after this win," he shared.

Michael says when he discovered his big win, he couldn’t believe it. "It's just crazy. My girlfriend is happy!"

Michael plans to save his winnings for retirement and house renovations.

"I am still having an adrenaline rush after dropping the chip," he said. "I never thought it would happen, but I won!"

$5 INSTANT PLINKO combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated chip drop on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, the chance to drop a chip on a real PLINKO Board at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

There are three fun ways to win with INSTANT PLINKO:

SCRATCH – Scratch the five (5) LUCKY NUMBERS and twenty-four (24) YOUR NUMBERS entirely. Match any one of the LUCKY NUMBERS to one of YOUR NUMBERS, win the corresponding prize from $5 to $100,000 or a CHIP prize.

WATCH – If the prize won is CHIP, visit any OLG retail location to validate your ticket. Upon validation of a CHIP winner, watch the animated PLINKO chip drop on the lottery terminal screen to reveal your prize from $10 to $10,000 or a PLINKO top prize.

3. DROP – If the prize displayed is PLINKO, you qualify for a PLINKO Event at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to win a guaranteed prize of $100,000 to $500,000.

PLINKO and THE PRICE IS RIGHT: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands BV. 2021. All Rights Reserved.

The winning ticket was purchased at Variety Plus on Garafraxa Street in Chatsworth.