Home fire safety inspections are going virtual in Owen Sound

Owen Sound, Ontario

April 4, 2022

The annual home fire safety assistance program is making a return. Starting today, Owen Sound residents can go online and take a quick and easy questionnaire about fire safety in their home.

This free online survey from Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services asks residents and families to ensure that working smoke alarms are present on each floor of their home, and a carbon monoxide alarm is on the same level as any sleeping rooms. It also reminds you to keep cooking areas clear of combustibles, and check that everyone knows the designated meeting place outside. If you identify any concerns with your smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, you can contact Owen Sound Fire to assist in repairing or replacing the devices.

Take the survey at www.owensound.ca/homesafetycheck, or by visiting the Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services Facebook or Twitter pages to access the questionnaire.