Home Invasion Gunpoint Robbery

On Sunday, October 22nd, 2023, the Hanover Police Service received a report of an after the fact home invasion robbery into a residence in the 400 block of 11th Street, near 13th Avenue in Hanover.

Police investigators learned that on October 15th at approximately 9:30 p.m. three masked men armed with a firearm entered a home on 11th Street and held the occupants at gunpoint while they stole several items from the victims. The suspects fled in a white SUV driven by a fourth suspect.

After the robbery, one of the victims gave chase in their vehicle and followed the white SUV southbound on 18th Avenue near JDSS. During that chase along 18th Avenue, the suspects discharged a firearm at the victim’s vehicle to aid in their escape.

Police investigators believe the suspects targeted this residence and the victims. No injuries were reported to police.

This firearm robbery is alarming for our community and the entire Grey Bruce region. Gun crimes are a significant public safety concern across Canada and although not common place, small rural communities are not immune to such violence.

Anyone with information on the suspects or believes they witnessed the chase and/or has surveillance cameras or dashcam footage in the noted areas of interest from the evening of October 15th is encouraged to contact Hanover police investigators

Our assigned investigators are available at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).