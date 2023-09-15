Another Household Hazardous Waste Day is taking place this Saturday, September 16 and will be held at the Public Works Facility (1900 20th Street East) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This program ensures that hazardous materials are recycled or otherwise disposed of in a safe and environmentally friendly manner to keep them out of landfills and waterways.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is open to residents from the following municipalities:

City of Owen Sound

Township of Chatsworth

Township of Georgian Bluffs

Municipality of Grey Highlands

Municipality of Meaford

When attending the events, and to help move through the line as quickly as possible, residents are asked to bring valid ID indicating their home address from the townships listed below. They are also asked to complete the Household Hazardous Waste Form ahead of time at OwenSound.ca/WasteForm.

A full list of accepted materials is available at OwenSound.ca/Waste. Please note that the following items are not accepted:

Infectious wastes (such as syringes)

Radioactive wastes

Explosives (ammunition, flares, gunpowder)

Unidentified waste (unlabeled items)

Improperly contained waste (compromised containers, missing lids, leaking materials)

Hazardous waste from commercial, industrial, or farm operations cannot be accepted.

The remaining Household Hazardous Waste Days for 2023 will take place on:

Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 28

The City of Owen Sound also offers a leaf and yard waste compost site to City residents, as well as Georgian Bluffs and Meaford residents. Other waste management efforts and information are available at OwenSound.ca/Waste.