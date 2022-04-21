Household Hazardous Waste Days are Back, Starting April 23, 2022

The first Household Hazardous Waste Day of 2022 will be held at the Public Works Facility at 1900 20th Street East from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

With April 22 being Earth Day, the City encourages you to do some spring cleaning and take advantage of the Hazardous Waste Disposal program. This program ensures hazardous materials are recycled or otherwise disposed of in a safe and environmentally friendly manner, to keep them out of Ontario’s landfills and waterways.

This green program is open to residents from these Municipalities:

· City of Owen Sound

· Township of Chatsworth

· Township of Georgian Bluffs

· Municipality of Grey Highlands

· Municipality of Meaford

· Municipality of West Grey

To dispose of hazardous materials, please bring a valid ID indicating your home address. You are also encouraged to fill out the Household Hazardous Waste Report Form in advance of your visit.

Please note that we do not accept the following:

· Infectious wastes (such as syringes)

· Radioactive wastes

· Explosives (ammunition, flares, gun powder)

· Unidentified waste (unlabeled items)

· Improperly contained waste (compromised containers, missing lids, leaking materials)

· Recyclables and Household Garbage

· Hazardous waste from commercial, industrial or farm operations.

For a full list of what is accepted, and to download a copy of the Hazardous Waste Report form, visit www.owensound.ca/waste.

For more information, please contact Rick Chappell at 519-376-4440 ext. 1226 or email at rchappell@owensound.ca.