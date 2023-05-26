Huge fire destroys commercial garage in Meaford

(Bounce News photo)

Fire investigators are expected to be on the scene today of a massive blaze that destroyed a commercial garage in Meaford.

The call came in around 7 Thursday night regarding Johnny B's Automotive Care Care shop on Highway 26 just outside of town.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles while explosions from inside the building shook nearby neighbourhoods.

At the height of the blaze, about a hundred firefighters from Meaford, Blue Mountains and Intertownship were on scene.

A huge crowd of onlookers also gathered on the closed highway to watch.

Its believed there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Meanwhile the heating and cooling systems at the hospital and a nearby retirement home were shut down to prevent smoke from getting inside.

Meaford activated its emergency response group to monitor the situation.

Just before 2 this morning they issued a release asking residents hooked up to the municipal water service to avoid drinking it and to limit water consumption as much as possible.

That means using bottled water until further notice.

The water system was temporarily shut down to ensure no hazardous chemicals from the garage fire enterted the system.

Residents are being asked to conserve water as much as possible so the system doesn't run dry resulting in watermain breaks.

They're requesting only short showers this morning, no baths, dishwashing or laundry.

Municipal officials are trying to arrange an alternative water supply and hope to have an update by noon today.

This does not effect residents connected to the Leith water system.