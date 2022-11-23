Human Trafficking Investigation Results in Arrest & Several Charges Laid

The Owen Sound Police Service has concluded a Human Trafficking Investigation which has resulted in the arrest of a 43 year old Owen Sound male for several sex related criminal charges. The man was arrested on Monday November 21st, 2022 after investigators were alerted about a local 15 year old girl being exploited for sexual services.

The investigation revealed that the male party had connected with the girl and misrepresented himself on Snapchat. The communications led to direct contact with the girl and a second young female during which it is alleged that sexual acts occurred on a number of occasions which are the substance of the criminal charges.

The 43 year old was held in police custody and was taken before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 22nd for a bail hearing for the charges of Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration (2 counts), Procuring and Exercising Control, Direction or Influence on Someone Under 18, Luring, Invitation to Sexual Touching, Sexual Interference, and Sexual Assault. His next court appearance will be December 15th, 2022.

Constables Geoff Bridgeman and Chevonne Martin of the Service’s Community Oriented Response and Enforcement (CORE) Team investigated the matter and stress to our community that human trafficking is a serious problem not only in large population centres but also in smaller communities like ours. Victims are often lured through common social media platforms and it’s important for parents and caregivers to engage and have conversations with those at risk about the dangers of social media and friending people who they don’t know. Further information on Internet safety for youth is available on the police website at www.owensoundpolice.com