Huron Shores and South Bruce Peninsula ATV Clubs Have Closed All Trails
Please take notice that as of Monday, November 14, 2022, the Huron Shores and South Bruce Peninsula ATV Clubs have closed all trails to all-terrain vehicle (ATV) use for the 2022 season.
Trails on County Lands that are closed for the season include the Bruce County Rail Trail and the Amabel, Culross, and Kinloss Tracts.
The ATV Clubs ask that riders respect the closure and keep off the trails.
For more information, visit www.hsatv.ca and www.sbpatvclub.com
Discover more about Bruce County Trails.
