Ian Boddy files papers for re-election

Ian Boddy filed his nomination papers today to run for his third term as Mayor of the City of Owen Sound.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Boddy says “I am proud of the positive changes we have made to build our community and make it a better place to live. I will continue to dedicate my time and energy over the next four years, as I have for the past eight years to attract jobs, housing and prosperity. To work that will take the stable, experienced and financially responsible leadership, that I have shown.”

“We have enhanced downtown and parks, welcomed new citizens, built better relationships, reinvested in infrastructure and road rehabilitation, and attracted investment in housing, industry and commerce. We have worked with our neighbours and the county on housing and climate change initiatives. We have opportunities to leverage that success, secure jobs, re-purpose space and support the new economy. It has been several generations since Owen Sound has been in such a good position. I am seeking re-election to complete the work we have started.”

The release goes on to say in the coming weeks, Mayor Boddy looks forward to meeting citizens and discussing his plans to continue the progress made on environmental issues, job attraction in the clean energy sector, housing, maintaining and enhancing services, and making sure we continue to have a safe, secure and inclusive community.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is August 19.

The municipal elections will be held October 24.

