Impaired charges laid after stolen vehicle rolls in Owen Sound

Owen Sound police have laid charges against a young, unlicenced driver after a single vehicle rollover in the downtown.

Emergency crews responded on Monday, December 4 just before 6pm to the 1000 block of 1st Ave East.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day to Grey-Bruce OPP was found to have come to rest on its driver's side, blocking the one- way street.

There were several empty and full beer cans in the vehicle and on the roadway.

A subsequent investigation determined that the driver had climbed out of the vehicle and left the area on foot.

Meanwhile, three passengers, remained on scene, one of which was transported to Owen Sound hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The driver, who was not significantly injured, was identified and located in the area by police and was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, Dangerous Operation of a vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 22- year-old unlicensed driver from Owen Sound, was taken to the Police station where he provided breath samples that confirmed his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit to drive.

The stolen vehicle was severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene and the roadway was closed for approximately one hour in order to conduct the investigation.

Police would like to acknowledge the assistance received from multiple witnesses who remained in the area to assist with the investigation.