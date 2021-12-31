iHeartRadio
Impaired driver arrested at ride program

 On December 27, 2021 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Main Street, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

A traffic stop was conducted on a motor vehicle, and as officers spoke with the driver, they detected signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest, and transported to a police detachment where further tests were administered.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged Jered RUTH, 25 years-of-age, from Arran-Elderslie with the following offences:

·        Operation while impaired by alcohol, and

·        Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 27, 2021.

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 31, 2021

    82 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – Kincardine, 11 – Owen Sound, 9 – Saugeen Shores, 6 – Arran-Elderslie, 6 –  Brockton, 6 – Hanover,  6 – West Grey, 5 – Huron Kinloss, 3 – Blue Mountains,  3 – Grey Highlands,  3 – Meaford
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 30, 2021

    158 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 29 – Owen Sound, 22 – Kincardine, 15 – Blue Mountains, 15 – West Grey, 14 – Saugeen Shores, 12 – Hanover, 7 – Meaford, 6 – Chatsworth, 6 – Southgate, 5 – Arran-Elderslie, 5 –  Brockton , 5 – South Bruce Peninsula
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 29, 2021

    20 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 5 – Kincardine, 3 –  Saugeen Shores, 2 – Grey Highlands, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Owen Sound, 1 –  Brockton , 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Blue Mountains, 1 – West Grey, 2 – Unknown 3354 confirmed cases
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit Dec 28, 2021

    83 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 19 - Saugeen Shores, 15 – Owen Sound, 10 – Kincardine, 5 – Blue Mountains, 4 - Brockton, 4 – Georgian Bluffs, 4 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Huron-Kinloss
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 27, 2021

    76 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce:  13 – Owen Sound, 10 Kincardine, 9 – Saugeen Shores, 8 – South Bruce Peninsula, 7 – Grey Highlands, 5 – Hanover, 5 - Blue Mountains, 4 - Brockton, 3 – Huron-Kinloss, 3 - West Grey, 2 - South Bruce, 1- Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Chatsworth
    Grey Bruce Health Unit Covid Update December 27th 2021

    19 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Grey Highlands – 3; Huron Kinloss – 3; West Grey – 2; South Bruce Peninsula – 2; Kincardine – 2; Arran Elderslie – 1; Owen Sound – 1; Saugeen Shores – 1; Brockton – 1; Hanover – 1; Unknown – 2
    Grey Bruce Health Unit, Bruce Power partner on Hockey Hub mass immunization across region

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is opening vaccine appointments to all Grey Bruce residents eligible for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Using the Hockey Hub model for mass immunization, the Health Unit will deliver all booster doses for the eligible population within two weeks in January.
