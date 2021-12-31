Impaired driver arrested at ride program
On December 27, 2021 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Main Street, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.
A traffic stop was conducted on a motor vehicle, and as officers spoke with the driver, they detected signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest, and transported to a police detachment where further tests were administered.
Grey Bruce OPP have charged Jered RUTH, 25 years-of-age, from Arran-Elderslie with the following offences:
· Operation while impaired by alcohol, and
· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 27, 2021.