Impaired driver arrested at ride program

On December 27, 2021 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Main Street, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

A traffic stop was conducted on a motor vehicle, and as officers spoke with the driver, they detected signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest, and transported to a police detachment where further tests were administered.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged Jered RUTH, 25 years-of-age, from Arran-Elderslie with the following offences:

· Operation while impaired by alcohol, and

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 27, 2021.