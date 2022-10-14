Impaired driver crashes into pole in west end Owen Sound

Some excitement in a west end neighbourhood Thursday night.

Owen Sound Police and Fire were called to the 600 block of 10th Street West around 9pm when a vehicle lost control and hit a hydro pole at the top of the west hill.

Police say the crash caused major damage to both the vehicle and the pole.

Passersby stopped to assist the driver who then took off on foot.

Several lanes of the road were closed and Hydro One attended the scene to assess the damage.

While the investigating officer was still there, the driver of the vehicle returned to the scene and was showing what police call strong signs of impairement.

A 41 year old Owen Sound man was arrested and blew over twice the legal limit.

He was charged with impaired and several other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

His vehicle was impounded and his licence was further suspended for 90 days.