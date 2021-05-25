IMPAIRED DRIVER CRASHES INTO POLICE CRUISER

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - On May 23rd, 2021 at 9:56 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle that was travelling over 170 kilometres per hour (km/hr) in a posted 80 km/hr zone on Highway 10, south of Chatsworth in the Township of Chatsworth.

The involved vehicle stopped over a crest of a hill but then backed up and collided with a police cruiser. There were no injuries. The driver was arrested for impaired driving by drug and transported to a police station for assessment by a Drug Recognition Expert.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Giovannina MUCCI, 22 years-of-age, from Rear Leeds-Lansdowne Township with the following offences:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, section 320.13(1) CCC

Failure or refusal to comply with demand, section 320.15(1) CCC

Two counts of assault a peace officer, section 270(1)(a) CCC

Assault a peace officer with a weapon, section 270.01(1)(a) CCC

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on July 08, 2021.