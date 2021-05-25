IMPAIRED DRIVER GOT STUCK IN THE SAND AT SAUBLE BEACH

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - On Nat 20th, 2021 at 8:53 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor that was stuck on some rocks in the sand on Sauble Beach, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

OPP officers arrested the vehicle driver for impaired driving. A breath test recorded readings over twice the legal limit of 80 milligrams (mgs) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Morgan MURRAY, 19 years-of-age, from South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs or more, section 320.14(1)(b) CCC

Obstruct Peace Officer, section 129(a) CCC

Novice driver, blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) above zero, section 44.1(3) Highway Traffic Act

The accused's driver's licence is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating was towed and will be impounded for seven days.

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on June 24, 2021.