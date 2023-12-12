Impaired driver in golf cart faces charges

South Bruce OPP have charged a 64 year old man from the Municipality of Kincardine after a two vehicle collision in which a golf cart hit a parked vehicle.

Police were called December 10th around 6:35 pm to Upper Lorne Beach Road where the driver was found to have been drinking.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on February 7, 2024, to answer to the charges.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

An impaired driving charge includes an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and an immediate 7-day vehicle impoundment.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.





