Impaired driver loses control in Saugeen Shores

On March 1, 2023, at 9:44 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 21 and Bruce County Road 40.

Officers responded with members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS) and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find the vehicle had left the roadway and was at rest in the east ditch. The driver was found to have been drinking alcohol. They were placed under arrest and taken to a Qualified Intoxilizer Technician for breath tests.

Henry MEYER, 53-years-old, of Arran-Elderslie Township was charged with Impaired Driving and Operate over 80 milligrams.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton on May 3, 2023, to answer to the charges.

An impaired driving charge includes an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and an immediate 7-day vehicle impoundment.

