Impaired drivers arrested while kids trick or treating in Owen Sound

Its not very comforting to think about these drivers being out on the roads while your kids were trick or treating last night.

Owen Sound police were called just before 6pm by a concerned citizen who had spotted two people asleep inside a vehicle that had stopped in the 100 block of 11th Street West.

Officers say the male driver was passed out behind the wheel while a female passenger was asleep in the other seat.

Police say the driver was so disoriented, he didn't even know what community he was in.

Officers spotted suspected meth, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in the cab of the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the police station where a Drug Recognition Evaluator conducted tests and determined him to be impaired by drugs.

Further investigation revealed that the 40-year-old Thornbury man was wanted by the OPP on two outstanding warrants and that his driver's licence was already under suspension.

His vehicle has been impounded for 45 days and his driver's licence suspended for an additional 90 days.

He was then released from custody with a court date for later this month.

At the time of this incident, police observed dozens of children trick or treating in the area.

About two hours later, Owen Sound Police responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of 9th Avenue and 8th Street East.

The investigation revealed that a 68-year-old Owen Sound man went through the intersection before the light turned green, and collided with another vehicle.

The investigating officer detected the odour of alcohol on the driver's breath and he failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested and transported to Owen Sound Police Service for further breath tests.

He's been charged with impaired driving as well as additional charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Cannabis Control Act.

He'll appear in court later this month.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

