Impaired drivers charged just 90 minutes apart
South Bruce OPP arrested and charged two impaired drivers, in ninety minutes, this past weekend.
- On April 15, 2023, at 4:38 p.m., the South Bruce OPP received a report of a suspected impaired driver along Broadway Street in Kincardine. The vehicle was stopped, and officers found that the driver had been drinking alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and taken to a Qualified Intoxilizer Technician for breath tests. Paul TOTA, 33-years-old from the Municipality of Kincardine was charged with Operate over 80 milligrams, Possess more than one license and Obstruct license plate. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 21, 2023, to answer to the charges.
- On April 15, 2023, at 3:07 p.m., the South Bruce OPP received a report of a suspected impaired driver along Bruce County Road 19 in Elderslie Township. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before coming to rest in the ditch. Officers arrived and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and taken to a Qualified Intoxilizer Technician for breath tests. Daniel CLARKE, 23-years-old, of Arran-Elderslie Township, was charged with Impaired Driving and Operate over 80 milligrams. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023, to answer to the charges.
An impaired driving charge includes an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and an immediate 7-day vehicle impoundment.