INDIVIDUAL CHARGED AFTER STABBING INCIDENT (Georgian Bluffs)

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) On June 24, 2022, at 7:04 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) and Grey County Paramedic Services (PS) responded to a report of a stabbing on Grey Road 1 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Officers arrived on scene and an individual was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The accused individuals fled the scene prior to police arrival but were later taken into custody.

The Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Joseph CRONK-GRAVER, 19-years-old from South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences:

· Aggravated Assault

· Assault a peace officer with a weapon

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Mischief over $5,000

· Failure to stop after accident

· Dangerous operation

· Flight from peace officer (two counts)

· Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Also charged are the following individuals:

A 15-year-old male from South Bruce Peninsula:

· Theft of motor vehicle

· Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 15-year-old female from Owen Sound:

· Theft of motor vehicle

· Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 14-year-old female from Owen Sound:

· Theft of motor vehicle

· Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused youth cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. All three have been released with a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.