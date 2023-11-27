Individual involved in two occurrences in custody

On November 23, 2023, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an unwanted person on Saugeen First Nation.

On November 23, 2023, at 11:04 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of an unwanted person on Scotch Settlement Drive on Saugeen First Nation. When police arrived, the male displayed an edged weapon and a hammer. No injuries were reported.

On November 24, 2023, at 12:16 p.m., the Grey Brice OPP responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle on Cameron Drive on Saugeen First Nation involving the same individual as on November 23, 2023.

The OPP has charged Austin Nashkewa, 29-years-old of Saugeen First Nation with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose X2

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Assault a peace officer

Theft under $5000

Failure to comply with probation order

Failure to comply with release order X3

The accused was held in custody for the purpose of attending a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.