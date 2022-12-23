Info from Hydro One ahead of possible power outages

Before an outage

OUTAGE CHECKLIST

At home, you can create a 72-hour emergency preparedness kit with the following supplies:

Windup or battery powered flashlight

Windup or battery powered radio

Portable external battery charger for smart devices

Water (2 litres per person per day)

Canned or dried food that won't spoil

Manual can opener

Batteries for your flashlight and radio

Cash

Blankets

Candles and matches

A paper list of emergency numbers and important contacts

First aid kit

Any other medical items and prescriptions you require

Download the Hydro One app (iOS or Android) to track and receive notification to keep you up to date