Info from Hydro One ahead of possible power outages
Before an outage
OUTAGE CHECKLIST
At home, you can create a 72-hour emergency preparedness kit with the following supplies:
Windup or battery powered flashlight
Windup or battery powered radio
Portable external battery charger for smart devices
Water (2 litres per person per day)
Canned or dried food that won't spoil
Manual can opener
Batteries for your flashlight and radio
Cash
Blankets
Candles and matches
A paper list of emergency numbers and important contacts
First aid kit
Any other medical items and prescriptions you require
Download the Hydro One app (iOS or Android) to track and receive notification to keep you up to date