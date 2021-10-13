Installation of Rainbow Crosswalk at Trowbridge Street East at Sykes Street East Intersection

The installation of a Rainbow Crosswalk is happening this evening on Trowbridge Street East at the Sykes Street East intersection. The work might require temporary traffic disruptions, all works are expected to be completed this evening. The work being completed as part of the 2021 line painting contract.

The Municipality of Meaford Council and staff are committed to an ever-increasing pathway to inclusion. Keep your eyes peeled for this beautiful new crosswalk that will include the 11 colours identified in the Progress Pride Flag representing LGBTQ+ people of color and the trans community. The crosswalk will be a lasting symbol of how our municipality supports a diverse and inclusive community. The Municipality of Meaford Council approved a staff report and recommendation for the crosswalk on September 13, 2021. For more information about the crosswalk and what the colours represent please see the following link: Rainbow Crosswalk Installation. A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the crosswalk is in the works.