Intimate partner violence investigation leads to charges

On July 10, 2023, the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an address in the Municipality of Kincardine and initiated an intimate partner violence investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old resident from the Municipality of Kincardine has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Assault with a weapon

- Assault - Spousal

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice as required to answer to the charges.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims of sexual assault and intimate partner violence are not alone. If you, or someone you know, needs support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services Bruce Grey Perth. If you are in immediate crisis, dial 911.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.