Investigation continues into two deaths in the water off Northern Bruce Peninsula

On June 05, 2021 at approximately 6:30 am Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to a vessel in distress near Donald Road, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The bodies of two people were located on scene according to police.

Their identities are being held, pending the completion of next-of-kin notifications.

Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton, OPP Aviation Services, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (URSU), OPP Emergency Response Team, Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit, OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management Team (TIME), Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire, and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) all assisted Grey Bruce OPP with this incident.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.