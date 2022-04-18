It's Still Kind of a Holiday Monday in Owen Sound

It's Easter Monday and some City services will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Offices

City Hall will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022. It will reopen on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:30 a.m.

The Public Works office will also be closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022. It will reopen on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:30 a.m.

Recreation Facilities

The Bayshore Community Centre will be closed on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18, 2022.

It will be open on Saturday April 16, and reopen on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:00 a.m.

The Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will remain open through the weekend as per their regular operating hours.

Transit Services

Owen Sound City Transit buses will not be operating on Friday, April 15, 2022. Regular transit will resume on Saturday April 16.

Guelph to Owen Sound Transit (GOST) will operate as normal on Friday, April 15, 2022, however the Transit Terminal will be closed.

Tom Thomson Art Gallery

The Tom Thomson Art Gallery will be closed to the public on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022. It will be open on Saturday, April 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Library

The Owen Sound and North Grey Union Public Library will be closed to the public on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18, 2022. It will reopen on Tuesday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Waste Services

West side curbside waste collection normally scheduled for Friday, April 15 will be collected on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The Leaf and Yard Waste Compost Site will be open as per normal operating hours.

The Miller Waste Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022. It will reopen on Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.