It's Still Kind of a Holiday Monday in Owen Sound

OS

It's Easter Monday and some City services will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Offices

City Hall will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022. It will reopen on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:30 a.m.

The Public Works office will also be closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022. It will reopen on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:30 a.m.

Recreation Facilities

The Bayshore Community Centre will be closed on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18, 2022.

It will be open on Saturday April 16, and reopen on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:00 a.m.

The Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will remain open through the weekend as per their regular operating hours.

Transit Services

Owen Sound City Transit buses will not be operating on Friday, April 15, 2022. Regular transit will resume on Saturday April 16.

Guelph to Owen Sound Transit (GOST) will operate as normal on Friday, April 15, 2022, however the Transit Terminal will be closed.

Tom Thomson Art Gallery

The Tom Thomson Art Gallery will be closed to the public on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022. It will be open on Saturday, April 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Library

The Owen Sound and North Grey Union Public Library will be closed to the public on Friday, April 15, Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18, 2022. It will reopen on Tuesday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Waste Services

West side curbside waste collection normally scheduled for Friday, April 15 will be collected on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The Leaf and Yard Waste Compost Site will be open as per normal operating hours.

The Miller Waste Transfer Station will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022. It will reopen on Saturday, April 16 at 8:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.

  • OSCleaning

    Spring Cleaning is Underway in Owen Sound

    Spring cleaning operations are underway in Owen Sound. The city is asking that vehicles be kept off streets 24/7, keep garbage cans and recycling boxes away from the road, basketball and hockey nets too and please be patient while street sweeping is taking place as dust and noise are common.
  • Saugeen Shores Police Logo

    Break and enter at Outlaw Brew Co. in Southampton

    Between April 14th 2022 at 09:00pm and April 15th 2022 at 09:00am an unknown person broke into the Outlaw Brew Co. located at 196 High Street in the Town of Southampton, ON. A Black Cash register with contents was stolen from the business. The investigation into this illegal entry is ongoing.
  • BusSUVCrash

    One Person Killed in School Bus SUV Crash Near Alma

    Wellington County OPP were called to a serious crash east of Alma Wednesday afternoon. A school bus with 12 students and an SUV collided at 14th Line and Sideroad 21. No students were injured but the SUV driver was pronounced dead. Cause of the crash is not known and the deceased was not identified.
  • south bruce resuscitation

    SBGHC LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL RESUSCITATION EDUCATION PROGRAM

    South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) has launched a new digital resuscitation education program for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Paediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).
  • cjos police

    Concerning Results from Traffic Enforcement Initiative

    Between April 4th and April 7th, uniform patrol officers conducted a traffic enforcement initiative called “Belts and Cells” which focused on persons failing to wear seatbelts and using cell phones while driving
  • HazWaste

    Bruce County Hazardous Waste Disposal Schedule Set for 2022

    Bruce County will be hosting thirteen Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in designated locations across the County in 2022. The first event is scheduled for Southampton Works Yard May 7 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
  • OSTransit

    Owen Sound Transit Terminal Closed Again Wednesday

    The City of Owen Sound has advised that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Owen Sound Transit Terminal will be closed again today between 3:00 and 6:00 pm. The City issued an apology for the inconvenience and directed inquiries to Rick Chappell, Environmental Supervisor for the city.
  • Similar to Stolen Vehicle

    South Bruce OPP Searching for Stolen Vehicle

    South Bruce OPP got a theft report from Concession 2 residence in Carrick Township last Thursday. They're asking the public to be on the lookout for a a White Kia Sorrento SUV, license CLMN 176, that was stolen from the address. If you have information call police or Crimestoppers.
  • south bruce grey health

    SOUTH WEST HOSPITALS TO MAINTAIN MASKING REQUIREMENTS

    Hospitals across the South West region have updated their ongoing protections against COVID-19, and confirmed that current masking requirements for all individuals entering their facilities will continue.
