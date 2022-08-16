Jackie Ralph receives ETFO Local Humanitarian Award

For Immediate Release – August 16, 2022

Toronto, ON – The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has presented its 2022 Local Humanitarian Award to Jackie Ralph. This award recognizes an individual or group of individuals who do not hold ETFO membership, but who have given outstanding service to supporting children in the local community.

Ralph is a tireless advocate for the mental health of children of all ages, and promotes strong mental health by providing tips through a “Wellness Wednesdays” segment on a local radio station. Bluewater District School Board educators have access to these, through the Canadian Mental Health Association website and YouTube, for use with their classes. Topics include: sleep; routine; breathing strategies; gratitude; movement; self-compassion; and the benefits of getting outdoors.

She is well-known by students for her high energy and infectious positivity. Ralph is the supervisor of Youth Awareness programs, including:

• the Friends and Neighbours (FAN) Club puppet program, which addresses issues like bullying, anger, and loss; and

• Let’s Talk, a program that offers workshops on body image and cyber-bullying.

She also participated as a panelist at ETFO Bluewater Local’s Community Forum on Public Education. There, she shared the importance of full funding for public education and the effects funding cuts have on children’s mental health.

“Jackie’s commitment to improving the mental health of children in the Bluewater community is greatly appreciated. By devoting her time and energy to mental health, she is contributing to a better, safer, more inclusive space for all students,” says ETFO President Karen Brown. “Her tireless advocacy for strong mental health, passion for supporting the community, and efforts to reduce stigma are appreciated.”

ETFO represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel. Visit BuildingBetterSchools.ca.