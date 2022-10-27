Joint Police Operation Search Warrant Leads to 25 Weapons Charges

On Monday October 24th, 2022 the West Grey Police in partnership with the Canada Border Security Agency (C.B.S.A.) and the Ontario Provincial Police Major Crime Unit (OPP M.C.U.), Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (P.W.E.) and Regional Support Team (R.S.T.) executed a search warrant at a property in the Municipality of West Grey.

Officers located and seized a large quantity of firearms, firearm components, prohibited devices, ammunition and $3,500.00 in cash.

As a result of this investigation a 24-year old male from West Grey has been arrested and is charged with 25 Criminal Code offences as follows;

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm. (15 Counts) Possession of a prohibited device.(2 Counts) Possession of a loaded restricted firearm.(2 Counts) Manufacturing a firearm Possession of a non-restricted firearm. Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm for the purpose of trafficking. Possession of a prohibited device. Breach of a firearms prohibition (5 year). Breach of a firearms prohibition (lifetime).

The accused remains in custody following a Bail Hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice.

This multi-agency project exemplifies the cooperation between police services as we all strive for towards the shared goal of safer communities.